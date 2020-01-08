Bharat Bandh Live Updates: All India Strike To Hit Banking, Transport Services

Bharat Bandh on 8 January: The 24-hour shutdown began at 6 am.

A nationwide strike has been called by trade unions today against "anti-labour policies of the government, along with other issues", the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said on Tueday.

The CITU is among 10 trade unions that have called a day's strike on January 8. Nine other trade unions, INTUC, AITUC, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, are also part of the strike, according to CITU.

The government on Tuesday had warned central trade unions of "consequences" if against the 24-hour nationwide strike starting 6 am Wednesday.

"Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said today. In its order the ministry said government servants were prohibited from participating in strikes or protests.



Quoting a Supreme Court ruling, the order urged government officers "not to sanction casual leave asked for by employees during the period of the proposed strike" and called on the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to keep vigil.

Here are the live updates on Bharat Bandh strike: