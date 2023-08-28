Bhagwant Mann Visits Family Of Soldiers Killed In Leh Accident, Hands Over Relief

Bhagwant Mann visited the houses of the soldiers and offered condolences.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday handed over cheques worth Rs 1 crore each to the family members of the two soldiers who were killed earlier this month in a road accident in Ladakh's Leh.

Mr Mann, who visited the houses of the soldiers and offered his condolences, said it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed families in particular.

"Nine valiant heroes have attained martyrdom while discharging their duty to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country at Leh. Two sons from Punjab including Ramesh Lal of Village Sarsiri (Faridkot) and Taran Deep Singh from Bassi Pathana had also attained martyrdom," he said.

Handing over cheques worth Rs 1 crore to their families, he said that the entire country is indebted to these brave hearts who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and its people.

The Chief Minister said this humble initiative of the state government is in recognition of the immense contribution of these sons of soil towards preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Mr Mann said the financial assistance is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the wellbeing of the soldiers and their families who die in line of duty.

He also announced jobs for the family members of the soldiers on compassionate grounds as per the policy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)