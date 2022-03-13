Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath On Wednesday, Cabinet Ministers Later: Sources

Punjab's Chief Minister elect, Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann, will take oath on Wednesday, sources have told NDTV. The oath ceremony of his cabinet will be held later.

Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony will be held at the native village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has won Punjab by a landslide vote, practically wiping out the state's ruling Congress, the Akali Dal and the BJP.

AAP won 92 seats -- up from 20 in 2017, its vote share rising to a massive 42.4 per cent.

After the results were declared, Mr Mann had directed party leaders to spend maximum time in their constituencies and not hanker for cabinet berths in the capital.

"We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh," Mr Mann told party leaders.

Bhagwant Mann, 48, won from the Dhuri assembly seat by over 58,000 votes. After being elected the leader of the AAP Legislative Party in the state, Mr Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday to stake a claim to form the government.