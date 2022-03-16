Bhagwant Mann Swearing-In Live: AAP Leader To Take Oath In Bhagat Singh's Village

Bhagwant Mann won from the Dhuri assembly seat in the Punjab elections.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann will be sworn-in as the Punjab Chief Minister at 12.30 pm today. The oath taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be an AAP exclusive event, and no other Chief Minister except Arvind Kejriwal would be present.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate lakhs of people at Khatkar Kalan for the ceremony on 100 acres land.

The CM-designate in a video message released earlier invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear 'basanti (yellow)' turbans and women yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for the ceremony.

Mar 16, 2022 10:19 (IST) Bhagwant Mann invites people of Punjab to his oath-taking ceremony

Bhagwant Mann has invited the people of Punjab to the event saying that it's not just him, but the 3 crore people of the state that will take the oath with him.

"On March 16, in Bhagat Singh's Khatkar Kalan, not just Bhagwant Mann will take the oath and become CM, but along with me all three crore people of Punjab will also become CM. Together we will make Shaheed Bhagat Singh's Rangla Punjab," Mr Mann said in a video message.