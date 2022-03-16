Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath As Punjab Chief Minister Today At Bhagat Singh's Village

Bhagwant Mann swearing-in: Officials expect over 3 lakh attendees at the event.

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders will take part in the swearing-in ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. Mr Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Bhagwant Mann has invited the people of Punjab to the event saying that it's not just him, but the 3 crore people of the state that will take the oath with him.

"On March 16, in Bhagat Singh's Khatkar Kalan, not just Bhagwant Mann will take the oath and become CM, but along with me all three crore people of Punjab will also become CM. Together we will make Shaheed Bhagat Singh's Rangla Punjab," Mr Mann said in a video message.

He has also urged men to wear 'basanti' (yellow) colour turbans and women to wear basanti 'dupatta'.

Officials expect over 3 lakh attendees at the event. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the oath-taking ceremony.

Officials said that nearly 10,000 security personnel, including Inspector General and Senior Superintendent Police rank officers, have been deployed for the event.

The district administration has announced a school holiday today in view of the huge gathering expected for the swearing-in ceremony.