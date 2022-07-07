Bhagwant Mann Marries Doctor: 5 Things To Know About Wedding

The regular 'band, bajaa, baraat' were missing but the festivities seemed intact. Visuals on television and Twitter showed Mr Mann and his bride dressed in red at the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chaddha shared some images on Twitter that showed Mr Mann wearing his regular yellow turban and a gold coloured kurta-pyjama. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, his family and Mr Chaddha attended the wedding.

Tight security arrangements were in place at Chief Minister's home in Chandigarh's Sector 2. The bride also shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived)".

According to ANI, the wedding menu included Indian and Italian cuisine - Kadahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita. A fresh fruit trifle, moong dal halwa, shahi tukda, angoori rasmalai and dry fruit rabri were also part of the elaborate spread.