Bhagwant Mann Gives Rs 1 Crore Each To Families Of Punjab Soldiers Killed In Poonch

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday handed over Rs 1 crore cheques each to the families of four soldiers from Punjab who were killed in the last week's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Five soldiers were killed after their vehicle came under fire from terrorists. The fifth soldier killed in the attack were from Odisha.

According to an official release, Mr Mann visited the houses of the four soldiers -- Havildar Mandeep Singh at village Chankoian, Ludhiana; Lance Naik Kulwant Singh at village Charik, Moga; Sepoy Harkrishan Singh of village Talwandi Bharath, Gurdaspur; and Sepoy Sewak Singh of village Bagha, Bathinda -- and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

While handing over the cheques as a token of respect for the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers, he said the entire country is indebted to them as they sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and its people.

Bhagwant Mann said this humble initiative of the state government is a recognition of the immense contribution these sons of the soil make towards preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The Chief Minister said jobs to the family members of martyrs will be given after due consultation with the Armed forces as they too have policy of giving employment on compassionate grounds.

At Talwandi Bharath in Gurdaspur, the Chief Minister announced to name a government school in the village after Harkrishan Singh, besides spending Rs 73.50 lakh on construction of the stadium and upgradation of 'dharamshala' in the village.

Mr Mann said the estimates of these works are ready and work on these will be started very soon.

At Charik village in Moga, Mr Mann announced to name a government school in the village in the name of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh after upgrading it and construct a playground in his native village.

His father Havildar Baldev Singh too had sacrificed his life while safeguarding the country.

Bhagwant Mann said the statues of both the martyrs will be installed on the campus of the upgraded school.

At Bagha village in Bathinda, Mann announced the construction of a government school in the name of Sepoy Sewak Singh. He also said the existing stadium in the village will also be upgraded and a statue of the martyr will also be installed in it.

At Chankoian Kacan in Ludhiana, he announced to name the village school after Havildar Mandeep Singh. He also said a road leading to the village from Doraha will also be repaired and named after the martyr.

Chief Minister Mann also said the state government will explore the feasibility of setting up a stadium in the name of martyr.

