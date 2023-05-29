Battlegrounds Mobile India Game Now Live: Here's How To Download

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is back. Users can now download it on their devices and have fun. Developer Krafton has rolled out a 2.5 version of the game that brings a "refined and immersive experience for gamers." The new iteration of BGMI is slightly different from its previous version. All users won't be able to play the game at first even after downloading it but the company has promised wide availability within a maximum of 48 hours.

BGMI can be downloaded on Google Play Store. iPhone users will also get access to it.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): How To Download

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your device.

Step 2: Tap on the search bar and type “BGMI" or “Battlegrounds Mobile India.” Press Enter or tap the search icon.

Step 3: Tap on the icon to open its Play Store page.

Step 4: On the app page, click on the “Install" button.

Step 5: Review the app permissions, and if you agree, grant the necessary permissions.

Step 6: The app will start to download.

Step 7: Once the download is completed, the “Install" button will change to “Open."

Step 8: Now, click on “Open" to launch the BGMI app.

As part of the update, features such as a brand-new map Nusa, weapon upgrades, captivating in-game events, and a collection of new skins have been roped in to enhance the gameplay. The map update featured a 1x1 map of a resort island located in a tropical zone. It is the smallest map to be introduced in BGMI. To limit the playtime, the maps aim to offer a thrilling experience but with a single match-time of eight minutes.