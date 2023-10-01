'Beyond Cleanliness': PM Modi Leads From The Front In Mega 'Swachhata Abhiyaan'

PM Modi took part in the drive along with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front as thousands of people across the country participated in an hour-long cleanliness drive today ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

PM Modi took part in the drive along with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya, getting fitness and well-being into the mix too.

Sharing the video on his official X account, PM Modi wrote, "Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe."

In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat", PM Modi had appealed for "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" on October 1 by all citizens and said it would be a "Swachhanjali" to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.