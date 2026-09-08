Betul-Khandwa Four-Lane Highway To Cut Indore-Nagpur Travel Time To Just 6 Hours

Approval has been granted for the Betul-Khandwa four-lane highway project, which is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity. Once completed, the highway will reduce travel time between Indore and Nagpur to around six hours, making travel faster and more convenient. As part of the broader Betul-Khandwa-Vadodara corridor, the project will strengthen Madhya Pradesh's road links with Gujarat and Maharashtra. The four-lane highway will improve connectivity to key cities, including Nagpur, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Akola, Washim, Hingoli and Nanded, while also providing direct access to major Gujarat cities such as Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

The project is expected to boost trade, transport and economic activity across the region, making it an important infrastructure initiative and a potential game-changer for Madhya Pradesh.

Indore To Nagpur In 6 Hours: New Four-Lane Highway Gets Green Signal

The Betul-Khandwa four-lane highway is expected to bring the biggest benefit to travellers on the Indore-Nagpur route. According to central government project documents, the corridor will serve as a key link connecting the airports in Indore and Nagpur, Indore's Multi-Modal Logistics Park, and major railway stations in Betul and Khandwa.

The route will connect Indore to Betul and onward to Nagpur, significantly improving travel efficiency. At present, the journey between Indore and Nagpur takes around 13 to 14 hours, as much of the route consists of two-lane roads.

The new corridor will directly connect major highways, including NH-47, NH-753 and NH-52, benefiting traffic travelling between Indore and Nagpur via Harda and Betul. Once completed, the four-lane highway will upgrade the route to near-expressway standards, reducing travel time to just six hours.

The project is also expected to improve connectivity between Indore, Nagpur and South India, making long-distance travel faster, smoother and more convenient.

Connectivity Across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra And Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh: The Betul-Khandwa four-lane highway will improve connectivity between key cities, including Indore, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Barwani, enabling faster and smoother travel across the state.

Maharashtra: The corridor will improve access to major cities such as Nagpur, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Akola, Washim, Hingoli and Nanded, strengthening regional connectivity.

Gujarat: The project will provide direct road connectivity from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh to major commercial centres in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Vadodara, strengthening interstate trade and transport links.

Benefits For Ujjain Simhastha 2028

The Betul-Khandwa-Julwania four-lane highway is expected to significantly improve connectivity across Madhya Pradesh's Malwa and Nimar regions. The project is likely to play a key role during Ujjain Simhastha 2028 by helping manage the large number of pilgrims expected to attend the religious gathering.

The highway will strengthen the road link between Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Khandwa district, making travel easier for devotees. Pilgrims coming from Maharashtra and Gujarat are also expected to benefit from faster and more efficient access to the two sacred sites.

Beyond religious tourism, the corridor is expected to boost trade, transport and economic activity, further strengthening ties between Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.