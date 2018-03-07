'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Programme To Be Expanded By Prime Minister Tomorrow The Beti Bachao programme will be expanded from the present 161 districts to 640 districts across the country, an official statement said here.

PM Modi will also interact with beneficiary mothers and girl children of the programme. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow inaugurate the pan-India expansion of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme in Jhunjunu in Rajasthan where he will also launch the National Nutrition Mission.



The Beti Bachao programme will be expanded from the present 161 districts to 640 districts across the country, an official statement said here.



PM Modi will also interact with beneficiary mothers and girl children of the programme and distribute certificates to best performing districts under the scheme.



The prime minister will also launch the National Nutrition Mission on a nation-wide basis. The statement said the schemes are being expanded and launched on the International Women's Day.



He will also launch the NNM-ICDS common application software. "The mission strives to reduce under-nutrition and low birth weight, bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls and to reduce the prevalence of stunting among children," the statement said.





