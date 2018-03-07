'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Programme To Be Expanded By Prime Minister Tomorrow

The Beti Bachao programme will be expanded from the present 161 districts to 640 districts across the country, an official statement said here.
PM Modi will also interact with beneficiary mothers and girl children of the programme and distribute certificates to best performing districts under the scheme.
He will also launch the NNM-ICDS common application software. "The mission strives to reduce under-nutrition and low birth weight, bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls and to reduce the prevalence of stunting among children," the statement said.