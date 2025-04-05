17-Year-Old Dies By Suicide At Mall In Mohali, Jumps From 4th Floor

A 17-year-old boy has died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a popular mall in Mohali.

Videos show the boy, identified as Abhijeet, pacing near a glass railing on the fourth floor of Bestech Square Mall, at 9.14 am on Saturday. He walks up to the railing twice, stopping once and changing direction the second time, before walking towards it faster at 9.19 am, climbing it and jumping.

A senior police official said, "We got a call around 9.30 am that a boy who appeared to be around 17-18 years old has attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the Bestech mall. Our team reached the spot within five to eight minutes and he was rushed to a hospital. We were informed by the hospital a few hours later that he has died."

The official said Abhijeet's father told them that he had been depressed. Abhijeet was a middle child and had an older as well as a younger brother.

Asked what the boy was doing at the mall that early in the morning, the official said, "The food court and the multiplex at the mall open early. Staff at the mall told us he had purchased a bottle of water."

