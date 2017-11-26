Best Homage To Martyrs Is Never Let 26/11 Happen Again: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the greatest homage to those who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai would be to learn lessons from what happened on that day and not letting it occur again.He was speaking at '26/11: Stories of Strength- A unique memorial' held at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai."I think, there won't be any greater homage to our martyrs than learning lessons from what had happened and not letting it happen again," Mr Fadnavis said."I think, if all of us come together and become the eyes and ears of the forces, we will surely beat them. We will prevent any such tragedy in future," the chief minister said.Today is the ninth anniversary of the gory attack, carried out by 10 terrorists from Pakistan over three days, that left 166 people dead, including 18 police officers and two NSG commandos.On the preparations and enhancement of security measures, Mr Fadnavis said, "I feel Mumbai has changed now. We have third eye-CCTV network, 'Sagar Kavach', joint-exercise with Navy, elite 'Force One' on the lines of NSG and bullet resistant jackets among others.""We have technical intelligence, with state and Centre working together. I think, we still require a resolve from the people. They should be the eyes and ears of our (security) forces, our police," Mr Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said."The forces we are fighting have no principles and no state of laws. They are enemies of humanity. They want to create an atmosphere of fear. They are bombing all parts of the globe, ramming vehicles in public places, they are firing in theatres, all they want to tell humanity is that we can win, we can terrorise you," he said.