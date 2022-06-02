Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Calls On PM Modi, Discusses Defense Ties

PM Modi encouraged Israeli defense companies to benefit from opportunities of cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Israel Benjamin Gantz, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders reviewed the rapid growth in defense cooperation between India and Israel over the past few years.

In the talks, PM Modi encouraged Israeli defence companies to benefit from opportunities of co-development and co-production in India, the PMO said.

Was pleased to meet Deputy PM & Defence Minister of Israel H.E. Benjamin Gantz @gantzbe. As we mark 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, our defence cooperation is expanding and diversifying to include joint research, development and production. pic.twitter.com/psZzhbXCJc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Was pleased to meet Deputy PM & Defence Minister of Israel H.E. Benjamin Gantz @gantzbe. As we mark 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, our defence cooperation is expanding and diversifying to include joint research, development and production."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)