'Bengaluru, We Are Extremely Sorry': BookMyShow's Statement After Trevor Noah's Shows Junked

BookMyShow has issued an apology for cancelling the show last minute.

South African comedian Trevor Noah cancelled his shows in Bengaluru citing "technical issues" on Wednesday. The comedian apologised to the fans and said that the money would be refunded. Now, BookMyShow has issued an apology for cancelling the show last minute.

The ticket-booking app took to 'X' formerly Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "Bengaluru, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused at Trevor Noah's Off The Record show at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27th. The Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled. All customers who purchased tickets for both shows will get a complete refund within 8-10 working days. We deeply regret this experience that our valuable customers faced and hope to be able to bring Trevor back to this amazing city at the earliest."

Bengaluru, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused at Trevor Noah's Off The Record show at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27th. The Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled. All customers who purchased tickets for both… — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 27, 2023

Mr Noah also took to his X account on Wednesday evening and expressed his apologies for causing ''inconvenience and disappointment'' to his fans. His tweet read, ''Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we've been forced to cancel both shows.

''We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before,'' he added.

People who had braved Bengaluru's traffic to come to the show were left fuming after the show got cancelled and called out BookMyShow for the mismanagement.

X user Ashok Karanth to complain about the mismanagement. In a lengthy post, he complained about parking space issues, poor air conditioning, crowded venue and narrow roads. "The venue choice for this event was atrocious. Terrible access roads and the parking was utter chaos. There was some random parking pass that supposedly was needed to park - but the vast majority of cars were stuck finding parking while 100s of slots were vacant," he wrote.

Notably, the Emmy-winning comedian kickstarted the Indian leg of his 'Off The Record' tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on September 22. He did two more shows in Delhi on September 23, and 24.