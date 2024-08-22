South Asia's Tallest Skydeck Worth Rs 500 Crore To Come Up In Bengaluru

The government initially wanted to built the Skydeck in the middle of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the ambitious project of the Bengaluru Skydeck, set to be South Asia's tallest structure, at a staggering cost of Rs 500 crores. This project will be a major boost to the city's infrastructure and will provide a 360 degree view of the Indian tech capital.

Prototype Image

The tower will be approximately 250 meters high. For reference, the Qutub Minar monument in Delhi stands at 73 meters tall, so something that is 250 meters tall would be over 3 times taller than the Qutub Minar.

CNTC Presidential Tower, believed to be Bengaluru's tallest building, has an estimated height of over 160 meters.

"Karnataka government has approved South Asia's tallest Skydeck. The Skydeck will be built in the city at a cost of Rs 500 crore, which will show a 360 degree view of India's technology capital," Karnataka's minister of law, parliamentary affairs HK Patil said.

The Skydeck, set to be built on the NICE Road in outer Bengaluru, will have world class facilities for tourists and will be connected to the metro rail so that tourists do not face any inconvenience while trying to reach.

Prototype Image

Apart from a lavish shopping complex, other facilities included inside the Sky Deck have not been confirmed as of now.

The government initially wanted to built the Skydeck in the middle of Bengaluru but two big challenges arose. First, it was difficult to find 25 acres of land in the middle of the city and second, there are establishments of the Defense Ministry in many areas of Bengaluru city, which raised their objection to such a high tower.

Prototype Image

In 2015, it was decided to build the Skydeck project near NICE Road in Kengri, outer Bengaluru. Having an extremely tall-tower in the middle of the city could have posed a threat to civilians, military airports. Therefore, the Skydeck project has been approved near outer Bengaluru.

The Karnataka cabinet has also cleared a two way tunnel from Hebbal to Silkboard Junction in Bangalore at the whopping cost of 1269 thousand crores