On Camera, Bengaluru Men Save Babies As Heavy Rain Floods Streets

Parts of south Bengaluru were flooded on Friday after heavy rainfall. More rain expected today.

Dramatic visuals of a few men rescuing a newborn in a flooded street near Bengaluru was one of the many pictures and videos that surfaced from the city after India's Silicon Valley after was hit by heavy rain on Friday.

The rescue video viral on social media is claimed to be of Hosakerehalli area on Bengaluru's outskirts . It shows a man carrying a 15-day-old baby above his head in shoulder-high water and handing the child to a woman. He is then seen wading towards another flooded house, accompanied by other men shouting instructions.

The young men also saved the life of a baby girl from another flooded home in the south Bengaluru area, where overnight rain flooded streets, and forced people to evacuate their homes.

Numerous other videos of flooding in Bengaluru, after the city received 13.2 mm rain from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM on Friday, show cars getting swept away in low-lying areas; traffic was affected as vehicles, private and public, stalled in several feet of water.

According to the weather department, "light to moderate" rain flooded parts of "Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumkur, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts".

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the city is expected to "receive light to moderate spells of rain with intermittent heavy spells of rainfall" in and around Bengaluru today.

Most places over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and at isolated places over north interior Karnataka are also expected to receive more rainfall today.

This year, Karnataka has been hit by multiple spells of floods which have led to losses of over Rs 11,000 crore till now, according to the state government.