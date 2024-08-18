Bengaluru Police Takes Action After Video Of Reckless Bike Stunt Goes Viral: 'Wheeling On City Roads?''

The footage shows the men performing a stunt called "wheeling''

A shocking video has surfaced online, showing a group of boys recklessly performing scooter stunts on a busy road in Bengaluru. The footage, shared by the Bengaluru police on X, shows the men riding without helmets, putting themselves and others at risk.

"Wheeling on city roads? Our officers are always ready to bring your adventure to a halt," said Bengaluru City Police while sharing a video of the individuals performing the stunt.

The footage shows the men performing a stunt called "wheeling," where they raise the front part of the scooter and balance it on the rear wheel, all while riding without helmets. The police swiftly responded, arresting all 44 men and confiscating their vehicles. According to the police post, 33 cases have been registered in connection with the incident, which occurred on Kempegowda International Airport road.

Watch the video here:

Wheeling on city roads? Our officers are always ready to bring your adventure to a halt.#WeServeWeProtectpic.twitter.com/q8sXqDxJVY — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) August 17, 2024

Many internet users appreciated the Bengaluru police's swift action and urged authorities to take strict measures to curb such incidents in the future. Reacting to the incident, one user said, ''Even after taking such action these types of incidents are increasing every day Need to make something different.''

Another commented, ''Arrest and put this idiot in jail for at least 10 days. Every day to drive a bike against these illiterate idiots is a nightmare in Bangalore.''

A third said, ''This is heights of being careless!! They keep on repeating it over and over putting their life and other's life in danger. What measures can be taken to stop this as a whole?''

A fourth added, ''God bless you and your family sir. You are superheroes of the society.''

Last month, a group of men in the city were arrested after a disturbing video went viral on the social media platform 'X', showing them exhibiting aggressive behaviour toward a car on the road.