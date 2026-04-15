Bengaluru Man Pushes Paralysed Mother To Death From 4th Floor

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his elderly mother by pushing her from the fourth floor of their residence in Bengaluru's RR Nagar.

The victim, identified as Savitramma (72), had been bedridden for the past 4-5 years after suffering from paralysis.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at BEML Layout in RR Nagar.

The accused, identified as her son Venkatesh (42), allegedly pushed his mother from the fourth floor of the building, reportedly driven by distress over her prolonged illness, leading to her death.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials said the accused is being questioned to establish the sequence of events. They are also looking into financial aspects and have said a medical examination will be conducted to determine his mental condition.