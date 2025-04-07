Bengaluru Horror: Threatened By Auto Driver For Booking Rapido, Claims Man

A Bengaluru man was allegedly surrounded and threatened by a group of auto drivers after he booked a Rapido bike ride instead of hiring an auto rickshaw. The incident, which occurred in South Bengaluru, was shared on Reddit under the title "Got Ganged Up by Auto Drivers for Taking a Rapido."

It started when the commuter stepped out of a metro station and started booking a Rapido. An auto driver standing there allegedly approached in a "rowdy tone" and said, "Don't book, I'll take you." The commuter ignored the demand.

"As soon as the Rapido guy arrived, I hopped on his bike, and suddenly, the auto guys started howling and shouting things like, 'You'll go with him? I'll see you!'" the post read.

The commuter, fed up with the heckling, admitted he gestured the group in an inappropriate way, an action he called a "big mistake."

Soon after, the same auto driver, who earlier heckled the commuter overtook the Rapido bike, blocked their way and began threatening him. His justification, according to the Reddit post, was that he was "teasing" the Rapido driver and didn't expect the commuter to respond aggressively.

Moments later, another seven or eight auto drivers, along with two men on scooters, surrounded the commuter and the Rapido driver "acting all rowdy."

The group allegedly began shouting violent threats like, "We will cut your hand off," "If we make up our minds, we'll make your life hell," "You won't be able to walk in this city," "Even if you know the DC or SP, nothing will happen to us. We're locals, and we'll wreak havoc."

Alarmed, the man quickly dialled 112 - the emergency helpline, but that helped only to an extent. The man alleged the police, instead of taking action against the threatening mob, scolded him for his earlier gesture. While he admitted his gesture may have been inappropriate, he felt the larger issue - being surrounded and threatened - was brushed aside.

What disturbed him more was how the police interacted with the auto drivers. He noticed the officers seemed familiar with the group and spoke to them casually. Before leaving, one officer allegedly told them in Kannada, "Hit him and send him away."

"So yeah, the police actually saved me, but the way they handled it... not so great. Auto drivers are something else, man," the post concluded.

The incident came shortly after another violent clash in Bengaluru's RR Nagar, where two auto drivers fought with iron rods after one demanded Rs 500 from another for vehicle damage. Their aides joined in, and a viral video showed the men covered in blood. All four were later arrested.