Man Kills Wife, Flies To Kolkata To Kill Her Mother Before Shooting Self

A 42-year-old man who lived in Bengaluru with his wife and son flew into Kolkata today and shot dead his mother-in-law at her home in an upscale apartment building. His father-in-law ran out of the flat, locking it behind him as he shouted for help.

Police arrived to find both the mother-in-law and the man lying dead inside. They also found a suicide note in which he confessed he had killed his wife in their Bengaluru home before travelling to Kolkata to commit the second murder.

Police in Bengaluru rushed to the man's home in the city's Whitefield neighbourhood and found the wife's body.

Amit Agarwal was a chartered accountant and had been married to Shilpi Dhandhania for several years. They had a 10-year-old but were estranged and on the verge of a divorce, according to the police.

Mr Agarwal came to his in-laws' flat in Kolkata's Phoolbagan area at around 5.30 PM. There was a heated argument. An apparently agitated Mr Agarwal then whipped out a gun and shot his mother-in-law, Lalita Dhandania, at point blank range.

A terrified father-in-law, Subhash Dhandania, 70, rushed out of the apartment, locking it behind him, and ran to his neighbour for help.

The police arrived to find Mrs Dhandhania lying dead and Mr Agarwal lying in a pool of blood on a bed with his gun on the floor nearby.

The police then found a suicide note in which Mr Agarwal declared he had also killed his wife in Bengaluru. The cops in the Karnataka capital were immediately alerted and, shortly after, the DCP of Whitefield confirmed the wife's murder.

Legal action is being taken, Kolkata Police has said.

Details of Mr Agarwal's son's location are not being shared but Kolkata Police has confirmed that he is safe.