Bengaluru Hairstylist Dies As Speeding Baleno Rams Scooty At Traffic Stop

A 33-year-old hairstylist died after a speeding Baleno car rammed into multiple vehicles while they were waiting at a traffic signal in Bengaluru.

The incident, which occurred on Monday around 10 am on Bengaluru's Kaggadasapura main road, was captured on CCTV.

The two-minute video showed two to three cars and some two-wheelers waiting at a traffic signal. The victim, identified as Naveen - wearing a white and green checkered shirt - arrived on his scooty, slowly stopping at the red light. Within seconds, the speeding black Baleno came at high speed and rammed into the vehicles.

The impact of the crash was so strong that Naveen was thrown off his two-wheeler nearly 50 feet away.

He died on the spot.

According to officials, the victim was on his way to work when the accident took place.

A complaint was filed at the Jeevan Bheema Nagar Traffic Police Station.

The 63-year-old Baleno driver has been taken into custody, officials said.