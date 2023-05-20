Bengaluru Cop Caught Riding Pillion Without Helmet, Traffic Police Responds

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is mandatory in India

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is mandatory in India and the rule applies to everyone. The Motor Vehicles Act, specifically Section 129, addresses two-wheeler drivers, stating that driving/riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is a traffic violation and an illegal offense in the country.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a picture of a cop in Bengaluru who was spotted riding a pillion on a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet.

The picture was taken at Queens Circle on May 13. Questioning why the policewoman was not wearing a helmet, the user wrote ''@blrcitytraffic@citymarkettrps@BlrCityPolice@BJP4Karnataka ivarige rules and regulations ilwa, ivaru special aaa . Ivarige haki fine (Don't these people have rules and regulations? Are they special? fine them) KA02HV6226. Take immediate action@CPBlr.''

See the tweet here:

Replying to the tweet, Bengaluru City Traffic Police stated that they would take appropriate action. They wrote, ''We appreciate you for letting us know about it. We will take appropriate action. To report traffic-related violations you can use Public eye portal which facilitates the public to enforce the traffic violations.''

Recently, two motorcycle riders were also fined by Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet while offering lifts to Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma on the city roads.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself riding a pillion on a stranger's motorcycle to reach his shooting location. A day later, Anushka Sharma too was seen taking a bike ride with her bodyguard after a roadblock. Both the photos were slammed by social media users, who asked by these stars were not wearing helmets.

Notably, anyone caught driving or riding a two-wheeler without a helmet faces a fine and the suspension or revocation of their driver's license. In extreme cases, the driver could be imprisoned for a period of up to three months.