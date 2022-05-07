Bengali Public Speaker Partha Ghosh, Known For Rendition Of 'Karna Kunti Sangbad', Dies At 83

Partha Ghosh had undergone throat surgery at a private hospital in Howrah.

Eminent Bengali public speaker Partha Ghosh died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Howrah city on Saturday, his family said. He was 83.

He is survived by his son. His wife and fellow elocutionist Gouri Ghosh predeceased him on August 26 last year.

Mr Ghosh had undergone throat surgery at a private hospital in Howrah. On Sunday morning, he suddenly complained of uneasiness following which he was admitted to the ICU of a hospital.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at the hospital, and despite best efforts of the doctors, died at around 7.40 am, his family said.

The elocutionist pair had amassed a large following across West Bengal, especially with their renditions of 'Karna Kunti Sangbad'.

They were also famous for recitals such as 'Sotti Jabe', 'Chhai' and 'Maa' among others. Mr Ghosh was a popular announcer in a children's programme on radio for years.

Condoling Mr Ghosh's death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his unique recitals would always be remembered by countless listeners and poetry enthusiasts.

Ms Banerjee recalled Mr Ghosh's long stint at All India Radio, Kolkata as announcer-presenter. The state government had bestowed the 'Banga Bhushan' award on him in 2018.

