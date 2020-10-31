Bengal Writes To Eastern Railways To Resume Suburban Train Services

Bengal said the COVID-19 regulations will be observed while running the trains

The West Bengal government has written to the Eastern Railway (ER) seeking to discuss running a few pairs of suburban trains daily while observing the COVID-19 regulations.

"GoWB is concerned to see the use of unquiet means to disperse passengers in need at railway platforms and has written a letter to railway authorities for discussions towards plying of a few pairs of trains in the morning and afternoon hours for general commuters at large on observance of physical distancing norms and public health protocol," it said in a series of tweets and shared the letter written by state home secretary HK Dwivedi to the ER general manager.

