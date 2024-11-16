Advertisement

Eastern Railway Invites Applications For Group C And D Positions, Check Key Details

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: The registration process commenced on November 15, 2024, and will close on December 14, 2024.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age as of January 1.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Eastern Railway is inviting applications under the sports quota for Group C and D positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of RRC/ER: rrcer.org and rrcrecruit.co.in. The recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 60 vacancies. The registration process commenced on November 15, 2024, and will close on December 14, 2024.

Vacancy Details
Group 'C', Level-4/Level-5: 5 posts
Group 'C', Level-2/Level-3: 16 posts
Group 'D', Level-1 (7th CPC): 39 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

  • Level-4 or Level-5: Candidates must hold a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a government-recognised university/institution.
  • Level-2 or Level-3: Candidates must have passed the 12th grade (10+2) or possess an equivalent qualification from a recognized board/council/institution. Alternatively, candidates who have passed the 10th grade along with a Course Completed Act Apprenticeship are also eligible.
  • Level-1: Candidates must have passed the 10th grade or an equivalent examination, or hold an ITI qualification or a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT.

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age as of January 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of three components:

  • Recognised Sports Achievements: Evaluation as per established norms, carrying 50 marks.
  • Trials: Assessment of game skills, physical fitness, and observations made by the coach during trials, accounting for 40 marks.
  • Educational Qualification: Consideration of academic credentials, carrying 10 marks.

Candidates can download the e-call letter for the recruitment process from the official RRC/ER website.

Application Fees

  • General Candidates: Rs 500
  • SC, ST, Women, Minorities, and Economically Backward Classes: Rs 250

The fee must be paid online through internet banking, debit cards, or credit cards.

