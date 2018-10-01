Bengal Woman Arrested For Alleged Kidney Smuggling

Chandana Guria, resident of Howrah, was arrested on Saturday from her clinic, during a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Police and Howrah city police

All India | | Updated: October 01, 2018 00:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bengal Woman Arrested For Alleged Kidney Smuggling

The woman was taken to Uttarakhand in five days' transit remand. (Representational)

Kolkata: 

A woman was arrested by Uttarakhand Police from West Bengal's Howrah district for allegedly being associated with an inter-state kidney smuggling racket, the police said today.

Chandana Guria, a resident of Jagacha in Howrah, was arrested on Saturday night from her health clinic, during a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Police and Howrah city police.

"This woman was involved in kidney smuggling. A number of senior doctors were also involved in the illegal racket. They used to sell each kidney for Rs. 40-45 lakh across the country for transplantation," an officer from Uttarakhand Police said.

"We have been trying to trace this woman for more than two months since some members of the racket were arrested in Uttarakhand. According to our estimate, the racket was involved in illegal selling of around 70 kidneys," he said.

Guria was taken to Uttarakhand in five days' transit remand.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kidney smuggling racketwoman arrestedinter-state kidney smuggling racket

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................