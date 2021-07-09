Bengal Transfers Two Doctors After Student Alleges Sexual Harassment

A Vishaka committee formed this March held the two accused guilty, a doctor said. (Representational)

The West Bengal government transferred two doctors of a state-run hospital in Kolkata after a woman postdoctoral student lodged a police complaint of sexual harassment against them, an official said today.

The accused, an assistant professor and head of the critical care unit of the hospital who has been allegedly shielding the former, have been transferred, an order issued by the Health Department said.

The woman in her complaint had alleged that the harassment by the assistant professor started in February 2020 when she, along with him and the head of the department, had gone to Hyderabad to attend a conference, police said.

Things started deteriorating and the woman approached the hospital authorities with her complaint.

"Though the Vishaka committee formed this March had held the two guilty of the act and gave the same in writing to the survivor but no step was taken against the two," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

On Thursday, following uproar in the campus, the Health Department issued transfer orders for them.