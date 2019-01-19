'Bengal Tigress' Call To Oust BJP Will Be Successful': Arun Shourie

PM Modi knows his hold over country has loosened, says Arun Shourie.

Former union minister Arun Shourie on Saturday asked the opposition to work together to throw out the BJP government at the Centre in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Referring Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as "Bengal Tigress", he said, "The Bengal tigress has given the call to oust BJP. I am sure it will be successful."

The opposition parties should unitedly pitch single candidates against the BJP contestants in the country to win the Lok Sabha poll.

Mr Shourie, who was among the galaxy of speakers to address the united opposition rally of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, said there are no two opinions on the need to oust the BJP.

"We (opposition parties and leaders) have to have a single aim - that is ousting the BJP in the next Lok Sabha election. Become Arjun (of Mahabaharata)," he urged the opposition leaders.

"It will not be an easy work - pitching a single opposition candidate in each seat against the BJP. But we must sacrifice for the country, with a sense of love for it," Mr Shourie, who was minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government said.

He said the Modi-Shah duo of BJP has lost the trust of the people. "This government has lied on all counts ... Modiji knows that his hold over the country has loosened".

Congratulating Ms Banerjee for holding the opposition rally, Mr Shourie said other opposition parties should also hold such rallies and each of them should attend those and not merely send representatives.