Bengal Teachers Term Probe Agency Order In Jobs Scam 'Herculean Task'

Primary teachers' bodies in West Bengal have said it would be a herculean task to furnish details about appointments made since 2011, which was sought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its probe into a school jobs scam.

The ED had earlier in the week written to the chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) for soft copies of the appointment-related details by Thursday.

"Details of the appointees as primary school teachers should be submitted in excel format within two days," the board said in a notice to the chairperson of each district primary school council on Tuesday.

"The notice was prompted by the ED's directive to the board. We welcome a fresh relook at all the appointments made since 2011," Kinkar Adhikary, an office bearer of the 'Sikshak Sikshakarmi Sikshanuragi Oikyo Manch' (Joint Forum of Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff), told PTI.

The entire process will be painstaking and herculean since "glaring anomalies were found in all recruitments since 2012 after the intervention of the high court," he claimed.

Another office bearer of a teachers' body said providing details sought by the ED within time will be a daunting task.

Ananda Handa, general secretary of Bengal Primary Teachers Association, said, "We want every eligible and competent candidate, who did not get jobs in primary schools in all these years despite qualifying, get justice under due process of law."

The ED had earlier arrested suspended Trinamool Congress leader and former state minister Partha Chatterjee, and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam.

A senior WBBPE official said since the entire matter is sub judice, he cannot comment on the views expressed by primary teachers' bodies.

"We are acting as directed by the ED," the official added. PTI SUS RBT RBT

