Bengal Stops Work On National Population Register Amid Citizenship Row

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who promised this afternoon that the new Citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens would be implemented in the state only over her "dead body", took strong action by the evening, officially stopping work on the National Population Register.

The Population Register was expected to lay the groundwork for rolling out a citizens' list in the future.

The government's order to the civic bodies and district magistrates comes amid furore over the Centre's new citizenship law. Bengal is one of the three states that has refused to implement the law, through the Centre has said that the states have no choice in the matter.