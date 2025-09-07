Bengal Shocker: Trinamool MLA Threatens To Pour Acid In BJP Leader's Mouth

A few years ago, he had threatened to cut off the hands and feet of leaders and workers of the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress. Now, Malda district Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Abdur Rahim Bakshi has threatened to pour acid into the mouth of a BJP MLA.

Mr Bakshi made the comments on Saturday evening while addressing a gathering organised to protest what his party described as "atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers" in other Indian states.

In his speech, Mr Bakshi launched an attack on BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh, though he did not mention him by name. Referring to Mr Ghosh's past comments in the assembly describing migrant workers from Bengal as "Rohingyas" or "Bangladeshis", Mr Bakshi said:

"The one who shamelessly says that the 30 lakh migrant workers of Bengal who work outside are not Bengalis... they are Rohingyas, they are Bangladeshis. He shouted this. I said it then and I am saying it today -- if I hear this from you again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid inside your mouth. You should know that this is West Bengal. We Bengalis will not give you a place to speak. I will burn your face with acid."

He further urged people to "tear down BJP flags" and to socially boycott the party in the district.

The remarks quickly drew condemnation from the BJP, which accused the ruling party of fostering a culture of intimidation and violence.

Khagen Murmu, BJP's Member of Parliament from Malda Uttar, said such threats reflected the ruling party's desperation ahead of the state polls.

"This is the culture of the Trinamool Congress. Their job is to intimidate people. Such statements are happening all the time in Malda now. The district president of TMC often says such things to be in the news. The fear that Trinamool will lose in the next assembly elections is working for them," Mr Murmu said.

The BJP has also staged protests in Malda, with Mr Murmu leading a sit-in demonstration against what he alleged were false police cases being filed against BJP workers.

His latest statement comes despite repeated warnings from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has publicly cautioned her party colleagues against using derogatory or inflammatory language. At a recent review meeting to assess preparedness for the upcoming state assembly elections, Ms Banerjee had reminded leaders that irresponsible remarks could damage the party's image.

