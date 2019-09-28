Bengal School Vandalised Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Students

The accused has been arrested, a case has been registered against him, police said.

Parents of students of a private residential school in West Bengal's Malda district have vandalised its premises over allegations of sexual harassment against a teacher of the institution, police said on Saturday.

While the incident was triggered by an allegation of a Class 7 student of being sexually harassed by the teacher, other girl students also came forward with similar allegations against him, an officer at English Bazaar police station said.

The accused has been arrested, a case has been registered against him and investigation into the incident has started, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria told PTI.

The incident occurred at Milki area in the district on Friday and many guardians took their children home after the allegation came to light, a police officer said.

However, alerted about the agitation, the accused had fled the school, he said.

The agitated parents had staged a blockade of the Malda-Manikchak state highway demanding that the teacher be arrested, Milki gram panchayat president Nizam Ali said.

However, the school authorities refused to comment on the issue.

