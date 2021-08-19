Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI, Special Team To Probe Cases, Says Court

The Calcutta High Court had reserved its judgement during the August 3 hearing (File)

Inquiries into violence following the April-May election in Bengal will be conducted by a special team to be set up by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Calcutta High Court said Thursday. Kolkata Police Commissioner, Soumen Mitra, will be part of that special team, the court said.

A five-member bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal was ruling on a clutch of petitions seeking an impartial probe into alleged post-poll violence in the state. The court had reserved its judgement during the hearing on August 3.

The court had earlier directed the National Human Rights Commission, or NHRC, to carry out a preliminary inquiry and submit a report on its recommendations. Last month the court, in its strongest remarks so far,

The court pulled up the Bengal government for being in "denial mode" about the alleged violence. Taking up an interim report by the NHRC, the court said there was enough evidence to establish post-poll violence had indeed taken place.

The NHRC report proved to be hugely controversial because it indicted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government, and accused them of "appalling apathy". It also backed a CBI probe into "grievous offences like murder and rape", and called for such cases to be tried outside Bengal.

The NHRC claimed the situation at the time of the alleged violence was a "manifestation of law of ruler instead of rule of law", and that "local police has been grossly derelict, if not complicit, in this violence."

The human rights body claimed police had failed to file FIRs for alleged rape and murder cases.

The incendiary report did not go unanswered; Ms Banerjee lashed out at the NHRC for "disrespecting the court" and pursuing the "political vendetta" of the BJP by leaking its report.

"The BJP is now using impartial agencies to settle political scores and malign our state. NHRC should have respected the court. Instead of leaking findings to the media, it should have first submitted the same to the court," she said.

The NHRC, however, denied Ms Banerjee's charge that its report was leaked, and pointed out that the report was available with "all concerned parties as per directives of the court".

The Bengal government also urged the High Court to "disregard the contents of the entire report" as it "does not depict the true and correct picture". In a detailed affidavit submitted last month, the government also claimed several members of the NHRC panel were directly linked to the BJP.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool of unleashing its thugs to kill party workers, attack women members, vandalise houses, and loot shops and offices belonging to its leaders.

The Bengal government has hit back saying reports of violence were greatly exaggerated, with fake videos and images circulated to create incorrect narratives.

The government also said most of the violence took place on or around May 2 (vote-counting day), when state police was under the control of the Election Commission.

The issue of post-poll violence has also gone to the Supreme Court via victims' families also demanding a CBI probe, and a plea seeking imposition of President's Rule in Bengal.