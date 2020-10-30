Bengal Police Arrest Two Sharpshooters From Punjab In BJP Leader Manish Shukla's Murder

The two were arrested with help from Punjab Police, an official said (Representational)

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two sharpshooters from Ludhiana in Punjab for their alleged involvement in the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla, a senior official said on Friday.

The two belong to Bihar and had fled to Punjab after allegedly committing the crime on October 4 near a police station in North 24 Parganas district in the northern fringes of Kolkata.

They were brought to West Bengal on a transit remand.

The two were produced before a court in Kolkata's Barrackpore on Friday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, he said.

The two were arrested from Punjab with the assistance of Punjab Police two days ago, the official said.

"These two men were part of the gang of shooters who murdered Manish Shukla. We have been looking for them and conducted a raid in Bihar. But they had fled to Punjab by then," an officer said.

So far three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of the BJP leader.

Manish Shukla was shot dead near Titagarh police station on October 4 by unknown bike-borne shooters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)