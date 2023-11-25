Bengal Man Slits Wife's Throat. He Didn't Like Her Having 'Online Friends'

Police sources said the couple fought frequently over the woman's social media activity.

Frequent arguments over her social media activity and the friends she had made online led to a man slitting his wife's throat with a vegetable cutter in West Bengal on Friday, police said. The man fled after the murder and the couple's minor son returned home to find his mother lying in a pool of blood.

Speaking in front of their house in Harinarayanpur in South 24 Parganas district's Joynagar, the boy told reporters that his parents, Parimal and Aparna Baidya, used to fight frequently and his father had threatened to cut his mother into pieces on several occasions. "I came home to find her body lying there," he said, adding that he alerted the neighbours after that.

A neighbour said Parimal picked up a boti (an instrument used to cut vegetables and meat) and attacked his wife, who died from the injuries.

Police sources said the couple fought frequently over Aparna's social media activity and some friends she had made through social media platforms. "We suspect the husband killed her because she did not approve of her social media activity. Aparna was 32 years old," said an official.

Parimal is missing and a team has been formed to locate him. The post-mortem of Aparna's body has been conducted and the murder weapon has been recovered.