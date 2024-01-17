Bengal Man Makes Replica Of Ram Mandir With 20 Kg Of Parle-G Biscuits

The Ram Mandir replica is open for everyone to visit in Bengal's Durgapur

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22, a man from Bengal has made a replica of the temple with Parle-G biscuits. Chhotan Ghosh's replica is four feet by four feet and crafted with 20 kg of Parle-G biscuits.

Mr Ghosh and his friends spent about five days creating this masterpiece with thermocol, plywood, glue guns, and loads of Parle-G biscuits. The replica is now open for everyone to visit in Bengal's Durgapur.

Chhotan Ghosh previously showcased his talent with a replica of Chandrayaan-3. Unlike traditional static pieces, it had a functional rocket that propelled the replica to a height of about 30 feet in the sky.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya has received several unique gifts ahead of the consecration ceremony, including a 5,000-diamond studded necklace, a world clock, over 3,000 items from Goddess Sita's birthplace, a 5-foot Ajay Baan from Ahmedabad, a rock from Sri Lanka's Ashok Vatika, and a 108-feet incense stick.

The seven-day 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began in Ayodhya on January 16. On the second day of the week-long rituals today, Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid announced that the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will tour the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple after 1:20 pm.

The upcoming rituals include Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas on January 18, Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, and Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas, and Pushpadhivas on January 20, and Madhyadhivas and Shaiyadhivas on January 21.

The grand consecration ceremony, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest, is set for January 22, followed by the temple's public opening from January 23 onward.