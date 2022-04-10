Bengal Killings: CBI Files Case Against 10 In Trinamool Leader's Murder

Birbhum killings case: The CBI visited Rampurhat police station during the day, an official said. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR against 10 people in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Shiekh, which apparently led to the killing of nine people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, a senior official said.

Among those named in the FIR are Palash Shiekh, Sanju Shiekh, Sona Shiekh and Choto Shiekh -- who have been arrested, he said.

The case was filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

The CBI visited Rampurhat police station during the day, and collected the case diary and documents linked to Bhadhu Shiekh's murder investigation, the official said.

"The CBI officers spoke to the police personnel there. They also spoke to witnesses of the murder and took stock of the situation," he said.

CBI officers also visited Bogtui Mor where Bhadu was killed, he added.

The CBI took over the investigation of murder from the police, following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Bhadu's murder is believed to have led to the killing of nine people on March 21 in Bogtui village. The nine people, including two children, died of burn injuries after their houses were allegedly firebombed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)