Sikkim's Lifeline Now Under National Highway Body, Not Bengal Government

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd will handle NH-10

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista has announced that National Highway 10 has been handed over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). Earlier this road was maintained by the PWD West Bengal.

This is an important development as NH-10 is critical for movement of military vehicles to the Nathu La Pass border with China and other critical border areas with China as well. NH-10 connects Sikkim to the rest of the country and has seen frequent closures due to sinkage and landslides.

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of NH-10. Addressing a press conference during her visit to North Bengal, Ms Banerjee had said the West Bengal government is taking the NH-10 situation seriously, and Sikkim, Darjeeling and Kalimpong in West Bengal were facing disruptions due to the frequent closure of NH-10.

"We will talk about the hills with the army as this concerns Sikkim as well. It includes Sikkim, Kalimpong and Darjeeling. The army uses this road. It has to be addressed as soon as possible. The Chief Secretary will hold discussions on this," she had said.

Announcing the handover, Raju Bista in a post on X said, "I am happy to share that the 52.10 km stretch of the Sevoke-Rangpo section of National Highway 10 has now been handed over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). As most of you are aware, I have made repeated representations and followed up with the Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari ji regarding the need for handing over this portion to NHIDCL."

"I realised a long time ago that the WB PWD lacks the expertise and financial resources to keep an important highway connecting the border regions of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Dooars and Sikkim to the rest of India. I have said time and again that the WB PWD should hand over the portion of NH-10 they are controlling to NHIDCL, so that the people from our region too can get access to better roads. Finally, a major concern of our region is being addressed," Mr Bista said.

Sikkim has pushed for the handing over of this important and strategic road link to the Union government. In June, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang asked the Union government to bring the Rangpo-Sevoke stretch of NH-10 under the National Highways Authority of India for better maintenance and upkeep of Sikkim's main road connection to the rest of the country.

The NHIDCL is also developing National Highway 717A as an alternative to NH-10. Earlier, Mr Gadkari had shared updates on the construction of an alternate highway NH-717A to Sikkim, bypassing Coronation Bridge and NH-10. The alternate highway starts from Bagrakote (NH-17) in West Bengal and ends at Ranipool (Sikkim).

This highway will enhance connectivity among villages in Sikkim, reduce the distance between Pakyong Airport and capital city Gangtok by 2.5 km and greatly benefit the common people of Sikkim.

"Recognising the vital role the transportation sector plays in the accelerated economic growth of the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, our government prioritised development to meet the current and future highway needs," Mr Gadkari had said about NH-717A.

"This is a landmark moment, which will ensure that people from our Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Sikkim region will benefit due to the central agency NHIDCL taking care of this critical NH-10 infrastructure. With this we can ensure timely repair, maintenance and expansion of NH-10, which will benefit the local people, students, tourists, trade, and especially our drivers community including taxi drivers, bus drivers and truck drivers," Mr Bista added.