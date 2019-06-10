Bengal Governor Briefs PM, Amit Shah On 'Ground Situation'

Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi met PM, Amit Shah in Delhi today.

Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi discussed the ground situation in Bengal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. The Centre has expressed deep concern over the situation in the state, which witnessed several instances of violence since the national elections, in which the BJP posted massive gains.

"I have told PM and the Home Minister about the ground situation," the Governor told NDTV, refusing to discuss details. Asked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tagging him the "block president of the BJP", he said, "Every person in West Bengal is the governor of Bengal... let her say whatever".

The Governor was summoned to Delhi last evening after a huge face-off between the police and the workers of the state BJP, who were trying to take the bodies of the two men allegedly killed by the Trinamool to Kolkata.

The men had died on Saturday during a clash at South 24 Parganas district, I which one Trinamool workers died as well. After being stopped by the police, the BJP planned to hold an immediate cremation on the highway near Kolkata, but changed the plan midway and opted for largescale protests.

The party is observing a Black Day across the state today and plans to hold a protest at the police headquarters on June 12.

Last evening, the Centre sent an advisory to the state asking it to keep a firm hold on the law and order situation. The home ministry also asked for a report on the violence and asked that action be taken in case of police laxity.

In response, the state said there were only a few "stray post-poll clashes" and the situation was "under control". State Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De wrote that "firm and appropriate actions" have been taken without delay in all cases of violence.

The Trinamool has accused the Centre of conspiring against the Mamata Banerjee government.

"Why are they sending advisories to Bengal, a peaceful state? Why no advisory to UP and Gujarat? It's a conspiracy against Mamata Banerjee, Bengal and the government. We dare them impose Article 356 (President's Rule)," party leader Partha Chatterjee said.