Bengal Governor's Request For Helicopter Denied Again

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Bengal government.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government has once again declined his request to use a government helicopter.

Mr Dhankhar had asked for a helicopter to travel to Murshidabad to inaugurate a college.

On Tuesday, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan stated that a request was made to the state government for a helicopter, which involves a journey of about 500 km either way.

However, the state government again rejected his request.

A few days ago, the state government had not responded to Mr Dhankhar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad.

