Bengal Governor Visits Mamata Banerjee At Hospital Amid "Go Back" Slogans. (FILE)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached the state-run SSKM hospital on Wednesday night to see an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amid ''go back'' slogans shouted by hundreds of the TMC supporters gathered there.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives at SSKM Hospital, where CM Mamata Banerjee is admitted for treatment pic.twitter.com/DywhkJdBA6 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Ms Banerjee is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital for injuries on her left leg after she was allegedly pushed by unknown people during campaign in Nandigram.

The Chief Minister alleged that neither the local police nor the SP were near her when four-five people deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

The Governor went inside the hospital amid slogan shouting against him by the Trinamool Congress supporters present there.