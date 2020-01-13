Bengal Governor Invites Mamata Banerjee, Other Leaders To Clear Pending Bills

Jagdeep Dhankhar has invited the leaders for a meeting on January 17 (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders of the state's legislature parties for a meeting on January 17 to discuss matters pertaining to two bills that have been cleared by the Assembly and are awaiting his nod.

The governor has sought "guidance" and a "way forward" on the two bills - West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019 - both passed by the Assembly on August 30 last year.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Dhankhar said, "@MamataOfficial. I have invited leaders of the Legislature Parties in the Legislative Assembly on 17.1.2020 at 12 noon at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata as regards pendency of West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and West Bengal State Commission for SC and ST Bill 2019."

In a letter attached with the tweet, he said, "As regards both the Bills, highest attention is being bestowed by me for their consideration at my end, essential inputs have been sought from the West Bengal legislative assembly as also the state government.

"In spite of repeated serious efforts at my end, the requisite information is not forthcoming and that has resulted in further appropriate consideration of the Bill in terms of the Constitution."

Apart from Ms Banerjee, the letter was also forwarded to the Leader of Opposition and state Congress leader Abdul Mannan, CPI(M) legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty, and leaders of the RSP, the AIFB, CPI, GJM and the BJP.

"The step was being taken for this meeting as on one hand the inputs are not being made available and on the other hand, total factually untenable information is being put in public domain both at the level of the Assembly as also the State government," Mr Dhankhar added.