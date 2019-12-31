Bengal Governor Tweets About 'Iconic' Lord Curzon Table, Gets Trolled

Jagdeep Dhankhar on twitter contended that he was a "humble servant" of the people (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was trolled on Twitter as he took to the micro-blogging site to post his picture with a caption where he referred to a table apparently used by Lord Curzon to sign Partition papers as "iconic".

Several social media users lambasted the governor, claiming that he glorified Partition in his tweet.

Two eminent authors, who had witnessed and experienced the horrors of the Bengal division in 1947, said the word "iconic" was wrongly used by Mr Dhankhar.

The governor on Tuesday tweeted, "Recording of New Year Message for the people of State of West Bengal in the historical Raj Bhawan Library while sitting on the iconic table from which Lord Curzon signed first Partition of Bengal in 1905."

The tweet has now been deleted.

It is shocking to see the Governor,WB taking pleasure to greet our people 'while sitting on the iconic table from which Lord Curzon signed' that infamous 'first Partition of Bengal in 1905' ! Wish he knows what happened thereafter. pic.twitter.com/N9Ze628j44 — Surjya Kanta Mishra (@mishra_surjya) December 31, 2019

Shortly after he was trolled, Mr Dhankhar posted another message contending that he was a "humble servant" of the people.

"The person sitting on this table is humble servant of the people mandated to uphold and protect the Constitution and serve the people of State of West Bengal," he added.

The person siting on this table is humble servant of the people mandated to uphold and protect the Constitution and serve the people of State of West Bengal. How can we there be 'missing the wood for the trees'! — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 31, 2019

Senior TMC leader and state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee termed Tuesday's episode "unfortunate".

"We want to forget the episode of Partition of Bengal. It (Mr Dhankhar's tweet) is unfortunate," he said.

Author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay said the word "iconic" should not have been used in the tweet.

"I think he misunderstood the entire thing. The word "iconic" should not have been used. The governor has wrongly used the word," he stated.

Echoing his sentiments, litterateur Prafulla Roy said, "Partition was painful. The word wasn't used in the right context."