Bengal Girl Gang-Raped By 5, Dumped On The Streets In Odisha: Police

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspects (Representational)

A girl from West Bengal was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by five youths in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

Police said the youths allegedly took her with them after luring her on Friday night. After raping her, they dumped the girl on the roadside near Rasulpur village, police said.

The girl was rescued by locals and has been admitted to a hospital.

After registering a case, police have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspects.

As per reports, the girl hails from Ramnagar area in West Bengal, police said.