Bengal Ex-Chief Minister Taken Off Invasive Ventilation As Health Improves

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on July 29. (File)

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, was 'taken off from invasive ventilation support' on Monday as his health conditions improved.

"He (Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee) was successfully weaned off from invasive ventilation yesterday and is presently on non-invasive ventilatory support," authorities at the hospital said.

"Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains haemodynamically stable," they said.

The former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type ll respiratory failure.

As per an official statement issued by the hospital Monday, Bhattacharjee was on mechanical ventilation and underwent a CT Thorax Monday morning.

