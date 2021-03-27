Trinamool Alleges Voter Turnout Discrepancy, EVM Malfunction

Mamata Banerjee eyes a return to power in Bengal for a third time. (File)

The Trinamool Congress, eyeing re-election in Bengal for a third consecutive term, today alleged 'discrepancy' in poll turnout and malfunctioning of EVMs as voting began for 30 of 294 assembly seats this morning. A letter was written by MP Derek O'Brien to the Election Commission and a party delegation met the poll panel in the afternoon, news agency ANI reported.

In a tweet, Mamata Banerjee's party shared voting turnout figures from East Medinipur district and asked: "What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking! @CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently!"

In another post, the party talked about claims that people were not able to vote for Trinamool. "Shocking claim by voters which must be immediately looked into by @ECISVEEP and @CEOWestBengal. Many voters in Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat allege that they voted for TMC but VVPAT showed them the BJP symbol. THIS IS SERIOUS! THIS IS UNPARDONABLE!"

After a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay told reporters that some concerns were shared. "(The BJP had submitted a memorandum requesting to change the system of appointing booth agents wherein he must be a voter of the concerned booth and allow anybody at any booth."

"The new system is not acceptable to us. We demand that from the next phase the polling agent must be local of the concerned polling booth. CEO has assured us to look into the matter."

As per official figures, the state, which recording a polling percentage of 85.4 per cent in 2016 assembly election, saw a voter turnout of 36 per cent till 12 PM.

More than 70 lakh people from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are eligible to vote in the first phase. Of 191 total candidates in this phase, Trinamool's June Malia and Birbaha Hansdha, both actor-politicians, are among the heavyweights.

In the 2016 state election, the Trinamool had claimed 26 of these 30 seats.

This time, the state is witnessing a triangular contest between Mamata Banerjee's party, the BJP and the Congress-Left alliance.

The BJP, which is trying to claim victory in the state for the first time, has also raised some poll-related concerns. A party delegation is also set to meet the Election Commission this afternoon.

(With inputs from ANI)