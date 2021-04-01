Trinamool Complains of Poll Disruption, Election Panel Says Smooth Voting

Bengal Election 2021: Voting is being held in 30 constituencies in second phase.

Shortly after polling began this morning for the second phase in Bengal's 30 constituencies, the Trinamool Congress made several complaints about disruptions and glitches in the voting machines. The Election Commission, however, said voting was going on smoothly.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, eyeing a comeback in the state for a third term, this morning alleged that two booths in Nandigram were captured by the BJP workers. The poll panel responded saying "polling was peaceful" at both the booths.

At one of the booths in Nandigram, the party had alleged: "BJP workers are creating problems and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) did not take any step regarding this matter."

At another booth, the party said, the BJP workers were "not allowing booth agents to get inside".

Regarding problems linked to the voting machines, the Election Commission said the issues had been taken care of.

Bengal is witnessing one of the biggest face-offs ever in Nandigram in the second phase where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is fighting against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who is now with the BJP.

The eight-phased elections began on Saturday. In the first phase too, the Trinamool Congress had complained to the Election commission about disruptions. One of the claims the party made was that voters could not vote for Trinamool.

More than 76 lakh people are eligible to vote in the second phase.

Till 1 PM, the state recorded a polling percentage of 58. 2 per cent.

In 2016, Bengal had seen an overall turnout of 87.1 per cent in the second phase.

