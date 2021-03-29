On Wheelchair, Mamata Banerjee Campaigns In High-Stakes Nandigram On Holi

Mamata Banerjee campaigns with party workers.

In the midst of a fierce election campaign in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - injured earlier this month - held a roadshow in wheelchair in high-stakes Nandigram, which votes in the second phase of the state elections.

An eight-km roadshow was held in Nandigram followed by a public meeting as the nation celebrates Holi.

On Thursday, Nandigram will see a high-profile battle between Ms Banerjee and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, now with the BJP; poll campaigning will soon end in the constituency.

In a video posted by the Trinamool Congress on Facebook, the West Bengal Chief Minister, in wheelchair, was seen greeting crowds with folded hands as party workers - carrying flags - accompanied her.

Earlier this month, the 66-year-old Trinamool Congress chief was injured; she said was pushed by four or five people against her car and had the door shut on her at a time when there was no police personnel around her.

Amid accusations by the ruling party and scathing counter-attacks by the BJP, which is trying to claim victory for the first time in the state, the Election Commission suspended a police officer who was in charge of the Chief Minister's Security.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases to elect the next government. The first phase was held on Saturday and state saw an impressive turnout of more than 80 per cent. Results will be out on May 2.

The state sees a triangular contest between the Trinamool Congress, eyeing a re-election for a third term, the BJP and the Congress-Left alliance.