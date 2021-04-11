'Will Be There On 4th Day': Mamata Banerjee On Cooch Behar Ban, Violence

Mamata Banerjee had blamed Amit Shah for violence in Cooch Behar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who blamed the centre on Saturday for violence in Cooch Behar district's Sitalkuchi constituency, this morning hit out at the Election Commission over the three-day ban on politicians. Four people were killed outside a polling booth as 44 seats in Bengal voted in the fourth phase.

In a tweet, the 66-year-old Trinamool Congress chief wrote: "EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain. (sic)"

"They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day! (sic)"

On Saturday, the Election Commission had announced that no politicians can enter Cooch Behar district for three days. Hours before the election panel's announcement, Mamata Banerjee had yesterday said she will visit the site on Sunday.

The "silence period" for the next phase of voting in the state, the fifth phase which is on April 17, too was extended to 72 hours from 48 hours, thus cutting the campaign period.

EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct!



BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain.



They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 11, 2021

Four men were shot dead on Saturday morning in a clash with security forces outside a polling booth. The clashes, which took place as 44 seats vote today in the fourth phase of state elections, triggered a blame game between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

CISF personnel had to open fire to "save their lives and government property like EVMs" after the troops were attacked by a mob, the Election Commission said yesterday.

"Due to the misunderstanding, the agitated mob attacked the CISF personnel detailed at the booth with deadly equipment and some of them even tried to snatch their arms and ammunitions," it said.

Mamata Banerjee, however, blamed Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence. "Home Minister Amit Shah is completely responsible for today's incident and he himself is the conspirator. I don't blame central forces because they work under Home Minister's order. We will demand his resignation," she said, calling the deaths "murder by central forces".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths at a rally in Bengal. But he also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party soon after the incident. "What happened in Cooch Behar is sad... I offer condolences to bereaved families. Mamata Didi and her goons are jittery because of the groundswell of support for the BJP."



